Minister: Russia may supply 1,000 MC-21 planes to 2037

Business & Economy
May 28, 14:42 UTC+3

By using the Russian plane, aviation companies may cut by 12-15% their exploitation expenses against other planes of similar classes, added the Minister of Industry and Trade

© Vasily Doenin/TASS

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russia may supply 1,000 of its newest MC-21 planes to 2037, Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said on Sunday.

"Meeting the announced technical and economic criteria, organization of the effective modern integrated logistic support and after-sale service, as well as formation of attractive financial sales models will mean reaching the total supplies of more than 1,000 of MC-21 to 2037," the ministry quoted the official.

By using the Russian plane, aviation companies may cut by 12-15% their exploitation expenses against other planes of similar classes, or by 6-7% if compared against their modernized versions, the minister added. The reason is MC-21 is "the most up-to-date product in the world" in its class, he added.

He called the plane’s first flight "a historic event for the global market of aircraft."

"The project has used the best design solutions, technologies, and practices," the minister continued, adding the gained experience would serve Russia’s better positions as a leader on the global aircraft market.

"Further on would be a program of tests and Russian and international certification," he said. "We shall continue supporting the MC-21 project, including in structuring effective mechanism to promote the new plane both on the international and domestic markets."

Press service of the new plane’s producer, the Irkut Corportation, said the first flight lasted for half an hour, the task was carried out fully.

The current portfolio of orders for MC-21 is 285 airliners, 185 of which have been contracted on prepayment. The first client is Russia’s Aeroflot, which plans to have 50 MC-21 in its fleet. In April, the company’s director general, Vitaly Savelyev, said they expect first three airliners in 2019.

