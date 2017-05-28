Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin is informed about MC-21 first flight - press secretary

Business & Economy
May 28, 14:35 UTC+3

Russia’s President has greeted president of the Irkut Corporation, head of the Yakovlev Bureau Oleg Demchenko, the corporation’s staff and the sector’s personnel with this outstanding event

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin informed Russia’s President Vladimir Putin about the first flight of Russia’s new medium-haul passenger plane. The president congratulated the producers and all personnel of the sector with this event, the president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

Read also

MC-21 airliner makes first test flight - source

"Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin reported to the president on the phone, saying our medium-haul plane made the first test flight," Peskov said.

"The country leader has called president of the Irkut Corporation, head of the Yakovlev Bureau Oleg Demchenko, greeting him, the corporation’s staff and the sector’s personnel with this outstanding event," the press secretary added.

In Russia’s new history, only one airliner, the regional Sukhoi Superjet 100, has been manufactured from scratch. The plane performed the first flight in 2008 and was made operational in 2011. The MC-21 has a flight range of 6,400 kilometers (3,977 miles), while the Sukhoi Superjet 100 can cover a distance of 4,578 kilometers (2,845 miles). The MC-21 will be able to carry 211 passengers, while the Sukhoi Superjet 100 airliner’s seating capacity is 108.

The current portfolio of orders for MC-21 is 285 airliners, 185 of which have been contracted on prepayment. The first client is Russia’s Aeroflot, which plans to have 50 MC-21 in its fleet. In April, the company’s director general, Vitaly Savelyev, said they expect first three airliners in 2019.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Minister: Russia may supply 1,000 MC-21 planes to 2037
2
MC-21 airliner makes first test flight - source
3
Russia working on advanced air defense system
4
Lavrov: China, ASEAN interested in organization of Eurasian partnership
5
Putin highlights Russian-Azeri strategic partnership ties
6
Zbigniew Brzezinski dies at age of 89
7
Russia may sign contract with India on S-400 air defense system delivery
TOP STORIES
Реклама