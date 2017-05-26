Back to Main page
Argentina mulls purchasing Russian-made helicopters — manufacturer

Business & Economy
May 26, 3:02 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Defense and security structures of Ecuador, Bolivia and Paraguay are also studying the possibility of buying Russian-made choppers

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Argentina has been looking into a possible purchase of Russian-made Mi-23M, Mi-28NE and Ka-52 helicopters, the Helicopters of Russia company said in its corporate magazine.

"In 2011, Argentina purchased several Mi-171E helicopters for use at the South Pole. At the moment, the Argentinean side plans to increase the number of those aircraft and also studies the issue of buying Mi-35M, Mi-28NE and Ka-52 helicopters," the magazine said.

Defense and security structures of Ecuador, Bolivia and Paraguay are also studying the possibility of purchasing Russian helicopters.

"All the above-mentioned states have sent official request for acquiring Russian helicopter equipment, consultations are under way," the magazine said.

