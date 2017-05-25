Back to Main page
Iran expects supplies from Russia within oil-for-food deal

May 25, 12:16 UTC+3
VIENNA, May 25. /TASS/. The oil-for-food deal between Moscow and Tehran is done, Iran’s petroleum minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said Thursday, adding that Iran expects supplies from Russia.

