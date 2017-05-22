Russia to discuss Turkish Stream with Bulgaria — energy minister

NATO’s saber-rattling only impairs security of alliance's members — diplomatRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 22, 20:20
Russian sledge hockey team may compete in 2018 Paralympics — IPCSport May 22, 18:53
PM Medvedev says envoy’s murder 'left imprint' on Russian consulate’s work in TurkeyRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 22, 18:40
Peruvian fire-fighting service wants to buy Russian Mi-171 helicoptersBusiness & Economy May 22, 18:00
Putin sets task of accelerating work on super-heavy rocketScience & Space May 22, 17:55
Russian PM comments on decision to remove trade restrictions with TurkeyBusiness & Economy May 22, 17:39
Russia and its EU partners discuss entry point for Turkish Stream’s second lineBusiness & Economy May 22, 17:38
Austrian chancellor to address SPIEF-2017 on June 2Business & Economy May 22, 17:00
Russian air defense weaponry sparks interest at Minsk military showMilitary & Defense May 22, 16:54
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ISTANBUL, May 22. /TASS/. Russia has not begun negotiations with Bulgaria on the construction of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline on its territory, so far the talks concern the route on the territory of Turkey, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.
"It concerns a route from Turkey, not the sea section in Bulgaria, but from Turkey," the minister said.
On May 7, Gazprom launched the construction of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline in the Black Sea. Works were kicked off at the Russian coast. The pipeline is being laid by the Audacia vessel of Allseas, the contractor of the construction of both lines of the seabed section, Gazprom said.
The vessel will be used to lay pipes from the coast via micro tunnels. Construction works in the Black Sea’s deep water sections will be conducted by the Pioneering Spirit vessel. Gazprom and Allseas inked the contract for the construction of the Turkish Stream’s seabed section in February 2017. It is planned to lay 900 kilometers of pipes across the Black Sea bottom.