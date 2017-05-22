Russia to discuss Turkish Stream with Bulgaria — energy minister

ISTANBUL, May 22. /TASS/. Russia has not begun negotiations with Bulgaria on the construction of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline on its territory, so far the talks concern the route on the territory of Turkey, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"It concerns a route from Turkey, not the sea section in Bulgaria, but from Turkey," the minister said.

On May 7, Gazprom launched the construction of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline in the Black Sea. Works were kicked off at the Russian coast. The pipeline is being laid by the Audacia vessel of Allseas, the contractor of the construction of both lines of the seabed section, Gazprom said.

The vessel will be used to lay pipes from the coast via micro tunnels. Construction works in the Black Sea’s deep water sections will be conducted by the Pioneering Spirit vessel. Gazprom and Allseas inked the contract for the construction of the Turkish Stream’s seabed section in February 2017. It is planned to lay 900 kilometers of pipes across the Black Sea bottom.