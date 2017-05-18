Investment in Russian economy moves into positive territory — PM Medvedev

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. The dynamics of investment in the Russian economy moves into a positive territory, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday at a government meeting.

"Domestic demand will gradually be restored, the dynamics of investment for the first time in a few years is expected to move into a positive territory," he said.

Budget revenues up 22% in January-April

The revenues of the Russian budget grew by 22% over the first four months of 2017, according to Medvedev.

"In the first four months of this year, budget revenues grew by almost 22% compared to the previous year in nominal terms, and we expect that this trend will continue. According to the results of the year, the total revenue will surpass the plans that we have made approving the budget, it might be more than 1 trillion rubles ($17.3 bln)," the Prime Minister said.

Budget deficit may reach 2% in 2017

The Russian budget deficit in 2017 may reach 2% instead of the previously planned 3.2%, Medvedev said at a government meeting.

"I would like to remind you that earlier it was planned at the level of 3.2%," the prime minister said.

He added that non-oil and gas budget deficit, calculated without taking into account export revenues from sales of oil and gas, "should be the best in the last five years."