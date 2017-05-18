Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Investment in Russian economy moves into positive territory — PM Medvedev

Business & Economy
May 18, 13:28 UTC+3

The Russian budget deficit in 2017 may reach 2% instead of the previously planned 3.2%

Share
1 pages in this article
© Dmitriy Astakhov/Russian government press service/TASS

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. The dynamics of investment in the Russian economy moves into a positive territory, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday at a government meeting.

"Domestic demand will gradually be restored, the dynamics of investment for the first time in a few years is expected to move into a positive territory," he said.

Budget revenues up 22% in January-April 

Read also
Russia's finance minister Anton Siluanov

Russia’s 2017 budget deficit may be below forecast — finance minister

The revenues of the Russian budget grew by 22% over the first four months of 2017, according to Medvedev.

"In the first four months of this year, budget revenues grew by almost 22% compared to the previous year in nominal terms, and we expect that this trend will continue. According to the results of the year, the total revenue will surpass the plans that we have made approving the budget, it might be more than 1 trillion rubles ($17.3 bln)," the Prime Minister said.

Budget deficit may reach 2% in 2017

The Russian budget deficit in 2017 may reach 2% instead of the previously planned 3.2%, Medvedev said at a government meeting.

"I would like to remind you that earlier it was planned at the level of 3.2%," the prime minister said.

He added that non-oil and gas budget deficit, calculated without taking into account export revenues from sales of oil and gas, "should be the best in the last five years."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Investment
Persons
Dmitry Medvedev
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian senator says preparations underway in US to impeach Trump
2
Russia starts forming air assault battalion in Crimea
3
Investment in Russian economy moves into positive territory — PM Medvedev
4
Syria and Israel to participate in International Army Games for first time
5
Kiev court refuses to subpoena ex-President Yanukovich via Russia’s Justice Ministry
6
Press review: Switzerland’s 'sanctions' neutrality and 'Made in Russia' global ambitions
7
Russian defense company awaits final go-ahead to test unmanned armored vehicles
TOP STORIES
Реклама