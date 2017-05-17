Lukoil to continue participate in tenders for Mexican shelf

Kremlin dismisses allegations about Russian cyber attack on Ukrainian president’s websiteRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 17, 13:21
MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Lukoil will continue to participate in tenders for the Mexican shelf, President of the company Vagit Alekperov told reporters.
"Yes, we will participate," Alekperov said.