Lukoil to invest $4.5 bln in fields on Baltic Sea shelf

Business & Economy
May 16, 12:54 UTC+3
KALININGRAD, May 16. /TASS/. Russia’s oil major Lukoil will invest up to $4.5 bln in oil fields on the Baltic Sea shelf in the Kaliningrad Region, the company’s Chief Executive Officer Vagit Alekperov said Tuesday.

"We consider investment of around 4.5 bln dollars in the development of fields," he said.

Lukoil will launch two new oil fields in Caspian Sea in 2022 and 2026

