Kiev court dismisses Gazprom’s appeal against $6.4 bln penalty

KIEV, May 16. /TASS/. Kiev Economic Court of Appeal has dismissed the complaint of Russia’s gas producer Gazprom against the decision of Ukrainian courts, which upheld the lawsuit of Ukraine’s antimonopoly committee to oblige the Russian company to pay a fine in the amount of 172 bln hryvnias (about $6.4 bln), according to the presiding judge.

"The decision of lower courts should remain unchanged, the appeal should be dismissed," the judge said.

A source in the Ukrainian antimonopoly committee told TASS that Gazprom has the right to challenge the decision in the Supreme Court.

In January 2016, the Ukrainian Anti-Monopoly Committee (UAMC) decided to impose a fine on Gazprom in the amount of 85.9 bln hryvnias, or around $3.2 bln, over violations of the law on protection of economic competition.

Gazprom disputed the decision in the Economic Court of Kiev, though the court dismissed the complaint on February 22.