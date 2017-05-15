Beijing to hold 2nd Belt and Road forum in 2019 — Chinese president

BEIJING, May 15. /TASS/. China plans to hold the second international economic cooperation forum the Belt and the Road in 2019, China’s President Xi Jinping told a news conference on the sidelines of the first such forum on Monday.

"China will hold the second The Belt and the Road economic cooperation forum in 2019," he said.

"The discussions have been productive: China has signed multiple cooperation agreements with other countries," he said. "To date, 68 countries and international organizations have clinched agreements with China under the Belt and Road Initiative," China’s leader said.

Beijing hosts the Belt and Road forum on May 14-15. The forum has brought together top officials from 29 countries, as well as United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Christine Lagarde, and World Bank President Jim Yong Kim. Russian President Vladimir Putin also is taking part.