Beijing to hold 2nd Belt and Road forum in 2019 — Chinese president

Islamic State militants shell Syria’s Deir ez-Zor — mediaWorld May 15, 16:50
Russia is developing artificial intelligence for military and civilian dronesMilitary & Defense May 15, 16:45
Ukrainian radical ultra-nationalists assault, shoot taxi driver for speaking RussianWorld May 15, 16:35
Take a ride down memory lane through Moscow's amazing subway systemSociety & Culture May 15, 16:10
Edouard Philippe takes office as new French prime ministerWorld May 15, 16:05
Beijing and Moscow to pour roughly $15 bln into developing Far EastBusiness & Economy May 15, 15:29
Virtual battlefield for robots and drones developed in RussiaMilitary & Defense May 15, 15:27
Russia’s health minister points to significant slowdown in HIV cases in 2016Society & Culture May 15, 15:07
Moscow court upholds fine against Navalny for staging March protestsRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 15, 14:46
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
BEIJING, May 15. /TASS/. China plans to hold the second international economic cooperation forum the Belt and the Road in 2019, China’s President Xi Jinping told a news conference on the sidelines of the first such forum on Monday.
"China will hold the second The Belt and the Road economic cooperation forum in 2019," he said.
"The discussions have been productive: China has signed multiple cooperation agreements with other countries," he said. "To date, 68 countries and international organizations have clinched agreements with China under the Belt and Road Initiative," China’s leader said.
Beijing hosts the Belt and Road forum on May 14-15. The forum has brought together top officials from 29 countries, as well as United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Christine Lagarde, and World Bank President Jim Yong Kim. Russian President Vladimir Putin also is taking part.