Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Beijing to hold 2nd Belt and Road forum in 2019 — Chinese president

Business & Economy
May 15, 16:08 UTC+3 BEIJING

Beijing hosts the Belt and Road forum on May 14-15

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and China's President Xi Jinping at the One Belt, One Road forum in Beijing

Putin: One Belt project introduces stability to global economy

BEIJING, May 15. /TASS/. China plans to hold the second international economic cooperation forum the Belt and the Road in 2019, China’s President Xi Jinping told a news conference on the sidelines of the first such forum on Monday.

"China will hold the second The Belt and the Road economic cooperation forum in 2019," he said.

"The discussions have been productive: China has signed multiple cooperation agreements with other countries," he said. "To date, 68 countries and international organizations have clinched agreements with China under the Belt and Road Initiative," China’s leader said.

Beijing hosts the Belt and Road forum on May 14-15. The forum has brought together top officials from 29 countries, as well as United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Christine Lagarde, and World Bank President Jim Yong Kim. Russian President Vladimir Putin also is taking part.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia not the one to be afraid of anything — Putin
2
Russia is developing advanced medium class drone
3
Islamic State militants shell Syria’s Deir ez-Zor — media
4
Virtual battlefield for robots and drones developed in Russia
5
Beijing and Moscow to pour roughly $15 bln into developing Far East
6
Putin approves Russian economic security strategy until 2030
7
Japan to push for new UN sanctions if North Korea carries out nuclear test
TOP STORIES
Реклама