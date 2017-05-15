Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin explains how Russia is going to deal with Arctic development

Business & Economy
May 15, 15:20 UTC+3 BEIJING
Share
1 pages in this article

BEIJING, May 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Russia intended to deal seriously and systemically with Arctic development issues.

In reply to journalists’ questions, Putin noted that "plans exist for building the ice-breaker fleet, moreover, the nuclear-powered fleet, and vessels with other modern equipment."

Read also
The construction site of the LNG plant in the village of Sabetta

Putin sees Russia becoming world’s largest LNG producer

"They [the plans] will be continued," the Russian president said, adding that these plans might be slightly re-scheduled.

Putin mentioned both the shortage of budget financing and "the need to use a certain volume of equipment in northern seas for the relevant projects’ readiness" as the reasons for some delays in the program’s fulfillment.

"The first stage of the Yamal LNG project is due to become operational already this year and by this time ice-breakers and tankers should be ready," the Russian leader said.

As Putin noted, a new tanker was put into operation recently and it already called at the port of Sabetta.

"Budget money is never sufficient for anything but budget financing is not a panacea for all woes and is not the main instrument of economic development," Putin said.

Gallery
11 photo

Huge state-of-the-art Arctic military base open for viewing

According to the Russian president, "extra-budgetary, private funds are the main instrument of economic development."

"In order to attract them, it is necessary to create corresponding conditions and for this purposes the programs I spoke about are worked out," the Russian leader said.

"We will approach this theme seriously and systemically, without sticking out any part of our work," Putin said, adding that he meant the work of both the government and business.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Arctic
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia not the one to be afraid of anything — Putin
2
Russia is developing advanced medium class drone
3
Virtual battlefield for robots and drones developed in Russia
4
Russian military to perform observation flight over UK
5
Russia stands against expanding nuclear powers’ club, Putin says
6
Russia’s health minister points to significant slowdown in HIV cases in 2016
7
Press review: China lays Silk Road to new world order and Austria hails Nazi collaborators
TOP STORIES
Реклама