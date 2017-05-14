Putin calls for optimization of Eurasian transport routes

BEIJING, May 14. /TASS/. The existing transport routes should be optimized to create new logistics framework on the Eurasian continent, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday during the opening of the One Belt, One Road forum in the Chinese capital Beijing.

"We need to create a system of modern, interconnected transport corridors. Russia, with its unique geographical position, is ready to work jointly on the issue," he said.

According to Putin, the strategy of big Eurasian partnership should be backed by practical deeds.

"For example, we may set an ambitious goal of making the flow of goods in Eurasia the fastest, the most convenient and the least cumbersome," he said. "Of course, it will be easier and more efficient to work with minimal administrative difficulties, on the basis of most advanced logistics technologies."

"It is important that entrepreneurs of our countries make profits and achieved success together, that they create competitive alliances in technology and production," Putin added.