Hungary interested in cooperation with Russia — MP

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Budapest is interested in cooperating with Moscow in the implementation of transport infrastructure and water management projects, Chairman of the Hungarian National Assembly Committee for Foreign Affairs Zsolt Nemeth said at a meeting with members of the Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Committee for Foreign Affairs.

According to Nemeth, the Paks Nuclear Power Plant project involving Russia was a cooperation flagship which will give impetus to interaction in other spheres.

"We seek to fully harness cooperation potential as Hungary is capable of providing services to Russia as far as the development of water resources projects and water canals networks are concerned," Nemeth said. "I expect that these projects will be initiated in the near future," he added.

The Hungarian lawmaker went on saying that Budapest was interested in implementing a joint transport infrastructure project. In particular, he mentioned the possibility of resuming cooperation in the field of rail transport. "China’s activities on the markets have made it possible to deliver Chinese goods to Europe by rail, through Hungary’s Zahony customs point," Nemeth said.

He also pointed out that for Hungary, intercultural exchange was very important. The Hungarian lawmaker thanked Russia’s authorities for the opportunity to visit the Republic of Komi where the delegation members "were able to learn about ethnic communities’ activities." "The visit to the Federal Finno-Ugric cultural center was very interesting. In this regard, the Republic of Komi may take the lead in the process aimed at preserving the identity of the Finno-Ugric peoples as well as at promoting their culture. They are the best at it," Nemeth said.

He noted that several projects, particularly related to the Komi students’ trip to Hungary, were currently being implemented. According to the head of the Hungarian parliamentary committee for foreign affairs, cultural ties between his country and Russia have been growing, paving the way for economic cooperation.