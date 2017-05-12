Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Hungary interested in cooperation with Russia — MP

Business & Economy
May 12, 21:10 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Budapest is interested in cooperating with Moscow in the implementation of transport infrastructure and water management projects, a lawmaker said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Budapest is interested in cooperating with Moscow in the implementation of transport infrastructure and water management projects, Chairman of the Hungarian National Assembly Committee for Foreign Affairs Zsolt Nemeth said at a meeting with members of the Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Committee for Foreign Affairs.

According to Nemeth, the Paks Nuclear Power Plant project involving Russia was a cooperation flagship which will give impetus to interaction in other spheres.

Read also

Russia, Hungary agree to step up cooperation in nuclear power

"We seek to fully harness cooperation potential as Hungary is capable of providing services to Russia as far as the development of water resources projects and water canals networks are concerned," Nemeth said. "I expect that these projects will be initiated in the near future," he added.

The Hungarian lawmaker went on saying that Budapest was interested in implementing a joint transport infrastructure project. In particular, he mentioned the possibility of resuming cooperation in the field of rail transport. "China’s activities on the markets have made it possible to deliver Chinese goods to Europe by rail, through Hungary’s Zahony customs point," Nemeth said.

He also pointed out that for Hungary, intercultural exchange was very important. The Hungarian lawmaker thanked Russia’s authorities for the opportunity to visit the Republic of Komi where the delegation members "were able to learn about ethnic communities’ activities." "The visit to the Federal Finno-Ugric cultural center was very interesting. In this regard, the Republic of Komi may take the lead in the process aimed at preserving the identity of the Finno-Ugric peoples as well as at promoting their culture. They are the best at it," Nemeth said.

He noted that several projects, particularly related to the Komi students’ trip to Hungary, were currently being implemented. According to the head of the Hungarian parliamentary committee for foreign affairs, cultural ties between his country and Russia have been growing, paving the way for economic cooperation.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US heavy drone spotted over Black Sea — source
2
Investigative Committee, Interior Ministry deny reports on hacker attacks on their servers
3
Russia’s Defense Ministry confirms US spy jet intercepted over Black Sea
4
Putin to talk cost-effective transport routes at China’s ‘Silk Road’ summit
5
Chinese diplomat comments on Silk Road Economic Belt project's first results
6
Kremlin sees no undue risk in intercepting US spy plane
7
Russian diplomat reproaches US media for heavy bias during Lavrov’s visit to US
TOP STORIES
Реклама