Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia, Hungary agree to step up cooperation in nuclear power

Business & Economy
February 02, 18:59 UTC+3
Russia may fully finance construction of two new power units of the Paks Nuclear Power Plant in Hungary
Share
1 pages in this article
© Maxim Slutskiy/TASS

BUDAPEST, February 2. /TASS/. Russia and Hungary have agreed to step up cooperation in nuclear power, including the Paks NPP project, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Thursday.

"In particular, we agreed to step up joint work in the energy sphere," Putin said, adding that Russia attached great importance to the project for building two new reactors at the Paks NPP plant 12 billion euros worth Russia was currently working on. When the project is completed, the capacity of the Paks NPP will double.

Read also
Hungary may take part in Nord Stream, Turkish Stream projects

"This nuclear power plant has been in operation in Hungary for quite a while. Already now it accounts for 40% of the country’s electricity output. The commissioning of extra capacities will allow for building up power generation to meet the growing demand essential for launching new industries," Putin said.

Putin does not rule out Russia may fully finance construction of two new power units of the Paks Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Hungary.

The construction project of two new power units of the nuclear power plant in Hungary is estimated at 12 bln euro, the head of Russian state said. "80% were anticipated [to be paid] at the expense of the Russian credit," Putin said. The Prime Ministry of Hungary was informed about "other possible options," he said.

"We are ready to provide 100% financing but terms of the agreement should be slightly different in such case," the Russian leader said. "Everything is also possible for implementation in this aspect," he added.

"It means ten thousand extra high technology jobs with good salaries, reliability improvement and work for future development of the Hungarian economy on the whole," Putin said referring to advantages of continued construction of the NPP.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Nuclear energy
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Record-breaking KAMAZ trucks
3
Russian, French scientists study permafrost lakes in Arctic
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Former FSB head says easing of US sanctions paves way for setting up anti-terror coalition
2
US eases sanctions against Russian Federal Security Service
3
Trump denies easing sanctions against Russia
4
Russian army may start receiving 5th-generation T-50 fighter jets in 2018
5
Russian top diplomat: West recognizes that Poroshenko is behind current events in Donbass
6
Kiev court authorizes detention of former President Viktor Yanukovich
7
Putin: Kiev needs money, aggravates situation in Donbass to show itself off as victim
TOP STORIES
Реклама