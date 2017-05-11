Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

OMV to invest 1.75 bln euros in gas production in Siberia this year — CEO

Business & Economy
May 11, 20:52 UTC+3 BERLIN
Share
1 pages in this article

BERLIN, May 11. /TASS/. Austria’s oil and gas company OMV has decided to invest 1.75 billion euros in gas production in Siberia this year, the company’s CEO Rainer Seele said at a panel discussion held at the Russian embassy in Berlin.

Read also

Austria’s OMV head tells Putin about joint plans with Gazprom to extract gas in Siberia

"We, OMV, have decided to invest 1.75 billion euros in Russia this year in order to engage in gas production in Siberia," he said.

Seele stressed that next year the company will invest billions in the development of one more gas field. "Austria has been importing gas from Russia for 50 years, and there is no reason to question the safety of supplies from Russia," he said.

Seele also said that OMV is interested in additional purchases of gas from Russian gas giant Gazprom this summer.

"We are interested in attracting additional volumes of gas from Gazprom in summer months, because we need bigger volumes of gas due to the cold winter," he said. He did not specify volumes the Austrian company intends to buy from Gazprom.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
Gazprom
Topics
Oil & Gas
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
TASS photographer calls on US journalists to preserve dignity
2
Russian diplomat reproaches US media for heavy bias during Lavrov’s visit to US
3
Trump and Lavrov meeting round-up
4
Ukraine’s finance minister comments on Russian banks’ decision to leave country
5
Moldova strongly rejects NATO, president says
6
Putin-led ‘Hockey Legends’ team crushes Night League squad 17:6 in gala match
7
Russian troops to receive advanced artillery reconnaissance systems
TOP STORIES
Реклама