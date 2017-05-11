Back to Main page
Dialogue between Eurasian Economic Union and EU crucial for developing projects in Europe

Business & Economy
May 11, 13:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. The cooperation between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the European Union (EU) is necessary for the implementation of big projects on the European continent, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Aleksei Meshkov said Thursday on the sidelines of the Valdai discussion club meeting.

"We clearly support a gradual rapprochement and harmonization of processes between the European Union and the EAEU. As the EAEU develops we will definitely pass over more and more competences to the supranational level, which is why I don’t think it is possible to promote any big projects on the European continent without establishing a dialogue between the EU and the EAEU," he said, adding that "so far this process is going rather slowly."

According to Meshkov, Brussel has given an equivocal reply to Russia’s proposals, "though certain representatives of big European states are fairly well aware of the need for this kind of cooperation.".

