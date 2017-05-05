Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Sistema Holding disagrees with action filed by Rosneft, Bashneft

Business & Economy
May 05, 21:41 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Russia’s Sistema Holding disagrees with the action filed against it by Russian oil and gas producers Rosneft and Bashneft in the amount of 106.6 bln rubles ($1.8 bln), the press service of the holding said on Friday.

Read also

Russia's Rosneft disappointed by EU Court’s decision on sanctions against company

"Sistema disagrees with the lawsuit and views demands of claimants as unlawful and unjustified. All the corporation actions mentioned in the claim were made in accordance with the law and best corporate governance practices for the purpose of business development and growth of the value of Bashneft," the company said.

The action filed is related to activities of the ex-owner of Bashneft that led to asset impairment, press secretary of Rosneft Mikhail Leontyev told TASS earlier on Tuesday.

Bashneft was part of Sistema Holding from 2005 to 2014 and was later returned to the government property. Rosneft acquired 50.1% in Bashneft in 2016. Later, following an offer made to minority shareholders, Rosneft started controlling 57.7% in the authorized capital of Bashneft.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Defense Ministry: Russian air force not used in Syria since May 1
2
Advanced frigate Admiral Essen joins Russia’s Mediterranean naval task force
3
Foreign Ministry denies report on violation of Estonia’s air border by Lavrov’s plane
4
Russian troops to receive advanced satellite communications vehicles
5
Senator lambasts Washington’s plans to impose control over Russian ports
6
Syria’s de-escalation zones to be closed to US-led coalition aircraft, envoy says
7
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
TOP STORIES
Реклама