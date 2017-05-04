Back to Main page
Gazprom to build helium hub in Russia’s Far East

Business & Economy
May 04, 21:55 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Implementation of the project will unveil broad prospects for helium export to nations of the Asia-Pacific Region, the company says

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Gazprom Gazenergoset Helium, an affiliate of the Russian gas holding Gazprom, will build one of world’s largest logistical centers for helium containers handling in Nadezhdinskaya advance development territory located in Russia’s Far East, corporate press service said on Thursday.

Investments into the project will amount to 5.2 bln rubles ($89 mln). Production capacity of the hub will total 60 mln normal cubic meters per year in helium gas equivalent with an expansion option up to 120 mln normal cubic meters per year. The logistical center is scheduled to go live in 2021.

"The hub will be composed of process units intended for handling of cryogenic iso-containers [used for liquid helium transportation - TASS] and a helium liquefaction plant. The facility will process containers loaded with liquid helium, delivered from the Amur Gas Processing Plant for further shipment to the port and loading of vessels for export supplies," chief executive of Gazprom Gazenergoset Helium Anatoly Kim said.

Implementation of the project will unveil broad prospects for helium export to nations of the Asia-Pacific Region, the company said.

