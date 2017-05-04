Russia’s phytosanitary watchdog to discuss safety of imported citrus fruit with Turkey

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Russian veterinary and phytosanitary watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor plans to discuss safety of citrus fruit supplied from Turkey with Turkish colleagues in June, press service of the authority told TASS on Thursday.

The Russian government canceled restrictions on import of Turkish oranges and tangerines from October 20, 2016.

"Rosselkhoznadzor has identified to date 12 cases of contamination of batches of authorized products and two cases of contamination of batches of grapefruit and quinces by Mediterranean fruit fly - a quarantine object for Russia. This issue will be discussed during talks scheduled to June 2017," the press service said.

Russia and Turkey negotiated lifting of restrictions for almost all positions, with the exception of tomatoes, during presidential talks on May 3 in Sochi.