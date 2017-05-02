Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow does not wait for anti-Russian sanctions to be lifted - finance minister

Business & Economy
May 02, 1:18 UTC+3

According to Anton Siluanov, sanctions leads to some problems, but it also creates certain advantages, for example, for our agriculture

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov

© Alexei Nikolsky/Press-service of the Russian President/TASS

BERLIN, May 2. /TASS/. Moscow does not expect Western countries to lift anti-Russian sanctions, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in an interview with the German daily newspaper Handelsblatt published in Tuesday’s edition.

"We do not expect the sanctions to be lifted. This leads to some problems, but it also creates certain advantages, for example, for our agriculture," he said.

"We are currently discussing within the G20 efforts aimed at countering protectionism, lifting restrictive measures, but sanctions against Russia remain in force, and no one is going to remove them," the minister said, adding that that this affects capital inflow to Russia.

According to Siluanov, the Russian authorities are thus "focusing on improving the investment climate and boosting confidence in the policy that is being pursued," which is expressed in "lowering interest rates, low inflation, a stable ruble exchange rate and predictable tax policy."

In 2014, the European Union imposed sanctions on Russia over developments in Ukraine and Crimea’s reunification with Russia repeatedly extending them. Talks on visa-free regime and a new framework cooperation agreement have been suspended, a ban was imposed on entry to the EU member-countries for Russian officials and their assets have been frozen. Restrictive trade, financial and military measures have been put in place. A total of 151 individuals and 37 legal entities have been added to the sanctions lists. Sectoral sanctions against 20 Russian financial, oil and defense companies have been in effect.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Sanctions vs. Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow does not wait for anti-Russian sanctions to be lifted - finance minister
2
Kremlin advisor reveals 'cure for US aggression'
3
Ukraine blows money by building dam to cut Crimea off water — Russian lawmaker
4
US anti-missile systems in Eastern Europe violate INF Treaty - Russian foreign ministry
5
High-speed train derails in Germany’s Dortmund
6
Merkel to pay first visit to Russia in two years for talks with Putin
7
Turbulence details on Aeroflot Moscow-Bangkok flight - pilot
TOP STORIES
Реклама