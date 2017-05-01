Gazprom increases gas export to Europe by 15% as of April 30

Some 20 people seriously injured as Aeroflot plane hits air pocket in ThailandWorld May 01, 6:57
Russian members of VE Day motorbike rally not allowed into PolandWorld May 01, 1:55
Rally in Dutch capital pays tribute to Odessa fire victimsWorld May 01, 1:52
Russian traveler reaches South Africa by motorbikeSociety & Culture May 01, 0:49
Ukraine blows money by building dam to cut Crimea off water — Russian lawmakerRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 01, 0:41
Some 150,000 motorsport fans attend F1 racing weekend in Russia’s SochiSport May 01, 0:39
Putin, French ski legend Jean-Claude Killy join ice hockey training session in SochiSport April 30, 21:09
Putin awards Valtteri Bottas with Russian F1 GP TrophySport April 30, 18:02
FIA Formula One 2017 Russian Grand Prix boosts off in SochiSport April 30, 15:23
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. Russia’s major gas company Gazprom is reported to supply 66.2 billion cubic meters of gas (bcm) from January 1 to April 30, up 14.9% (8.6 bcm) as compared to the same period in 2016, to countries that are not former Soviet republics, the company said on Monday.
"In particular, exports to countries in North-West and Central Europe have surged, e.g. by 16.8% to Germany, by 82.3% to Austria, by 53.6% to Hungary and by 27.4% to Denmark," Gazprom said.
Gas production went up by 13% (18.7 bcm), to 162.6 bcm.