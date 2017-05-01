Gazprom increases gas export to Europe by 15% as of April 30

MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. Russia’s major gas company Gazprom is reported to supply 66.2 billion cubic meters of gas (bcm) from January 1 to April 30, up 14.9% (8.6 bcm) as compared to the same period in 2016, to countries that are not former Soviet republics, the company said on Monday.

"In particular, exports to countries in North-West and Central Europe have surged, e.g. by 16.8% to Germany, by 82.3% to Austria, by 53.6% to Hungary and by 27.4% to Denmark," Gazprom said.

Gas production went up by 13% (18.7 bcm), to 162.6 bcm.