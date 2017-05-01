Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Gazprom increases gas export to Europe by 15% as of April 30

Business & Economy
May 01, 20:35 UTC+3

Gas production went up by 13% (18.7 bcm), to 162.6 bcm.

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. Russia’s major gas company Gazprom is reported to supply 66.2 billion cubic meters of gas (bcm) from January 1 to April 30, up 14.9% (8.6 bcm) as compared to the same period in 2016, to countries that are not former Soviet republics, the company said on Monday.

"In particular, exports to countries in North-West and Central Europe have surged, e.g. by 16.8% to Germany, by 82.3% to Austria, by 53.6% to Hungary and by 27.4% to Denmark," Gazprom said.

Gas production went up by 13% (18.7 bcm), to 162.6 bcm.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil & Gas
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Merkel to pay first visit to Russia in two years for talks with Putin
2
Kremlin advisor reveals 'cure for US aggression'
3
Russia checks Aerospace Force for readiness to defend facilities against advanced weapons
4
Lavrov discusses Astana talks on Syria with Tillerson by phone
5
Gazprom increases gas export to Europe by 15% as of April 30
6
Two Russian soldiers killed in Syria
7
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
TOP STORIES
Реклама