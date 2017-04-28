Back to Main page
Japanese companies show interest in Arctic LNG-2 project

Business & Economy
April 28, 16:39 UTC+3

Process stakeholders should discuss the model of Japan’s participation, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said

MOSCOW, April 28 /TASS/. Japanese companies are interested in participating in the Arctic LNG-2 project considered for implementation by Russian gas producer Novatek, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Friday.

"Many Japanese companies are reviewing and showing interest in this project. Much depends on commercial negotiations. I can only say in general that Japan’s companies demonstrate interest in this project," the minister said responding to a question regarding Japan’s interest in the Arctic LNG-2 project.

Process stakeholders should discuss the model of Japan’s participation, Novak said. "There have been no final arrangements; only the interest is present so far," the minister added.

France’s oil and gas major Total partnering with Russian gas producer Novatek in the Yamal LNG project is also interested in taking part in other LNG projects of the Russian company, Chief Financial Officer of Total Patrick de La Chevardi·re said this Thursday.

Novatek is interested in engaging foreign partners in LNG projects, particularly from those having markets for sale of such products, Chief Executive Officer of Novatek Leonid Mikhelson said earlier.

