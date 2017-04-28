Russia's Central Bank reduces key rate to 9.25%

Russia to upgrade parachute for Ratnik ‘soldier of future’ combat outfitMilitary & Defense April 28, 13:46
MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The Russian Central Bank reduced the key rate by 0.5 percentage points to 9.25% per annum, the regulator said following the results of the Board of Directors meeting.
"On 28 April 2017, the Bank of Russia Board of Directors decided to reduce the key rate to 9.25% per annum. The Board notes that inflation is moving towards the target, inflation expectations are still declining and economic activity is recovering. At the same time, inflation risks remain in place. Given the moderately tight monetary policy, the 4% inflation target will be achieved before the end of 2017 and will be maintained close to this level in 2018-2019," the regulator said.