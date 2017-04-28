Back to Main page
French giants Auchan, Peugeot face prosecution in Ukraine over work in Crimea

Business & Economy
April 28

A Ukrainian lawmaker complained to Ukrainian prosecutors that the Russian websites of those business giants treat Crimea as part of Russia

© Sergei Bobylyov/TASS, archive

KIEV, April 28. /TASS/. Ukrainian prosecutors have launched a criminal case against French supermarket chain Auchan and carmaker Peugeot for recognizing Crimea as a part of Russia.

A Ukrainian lawmaker, Alexei Goncharenko, complained to Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office that the Russian websites of those business giants recognize Crimea as being a part of Russia.

A criminal case was launched into the violation of border regime. A pre-trial investigation is to establish whether "deliveries of goods to Crimea were carried out in line with the current Ukrainian) legislation," that is via Crimea’s border with Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office also plans to send letters to main offices of the companies, demanding that they carry out their business activities in Crimea in line with Ukraine’s legislation.

Crimea and Sevastopol adopted declarations of independence on March 11, 2014. They held a referendum on March 16, 2014, in which 96.77% of Crimeans and 95.6% of Sevastopol voters chose to secede from Ukraine and join the Russian Federation. President Vladimir Putin signed the reunification treaty on March 18, 2014.

