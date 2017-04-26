Russia’s Tvel, China’s companies sign $1bln worth contracts

Moscow says Turkish airstrikes in Iraq, Syria escalate already tense situationRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 26, 20:55
North Korea ‘neither fears war nor wants to avoid it,’ says country’s UN missionWorld April 26, 20:37
Russia’s Emergencies Ministry to continue helping Serbia in mine clearance in 2017Military & Defense April 26, 20:20
Putin says Russia, China maintain relations at 'unprecedentedly high level'Russian Politics & Diplomacy April 26, 20:02
Polls shows number of happy Russians at record-breaking historic highSociety & Culture April 26, 19:27
IS recruiting Taliban fighters in Afghanistan — Russia’s General StaffMilitary & Defense April 26, 18:49
Coffin with presumed remains of 19th century Russian general dug up in TurkeySociety & Culture April 26, 18:26
Russian envoy says enacting nuke ban treaty will lay basis for stable strategic tiesRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 26, 18:13
Tokyo to draw up cooperation plans for South Kurils and heed locals’ opinionsBusiness & Economy April 26, 17:37
MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Rosatom’s nuclear fuel company TVEL, China Nuclear Energy Industry Corporation (CNEIC) and Jiangsu Nuclear Power Corporation (JNPC) have signed a contract worth almost $1 billion, including for the supply of nuclear fuel to China and render of engineer services at the Tianwan NPP, TVEL said in a statement on Wednesday.
"We signed a package of contracts total worth about $1 billion for the supply of Russia-made nuclear fuel, zirconium constructive elements for fuel road arrays and the rendering of engineer services for the reactors at the Tianwan NPP," the document said.
Under the contracts, TVEL will deliver zirconium constructive elements for fuel road arrays, additional batches of nuclear fuel for the Tianwan NPP’s reactor N1 and additional fuel road arrays for the second power unit, as well as the company will render engineering services for the reactors of the NPP first and second stages.
TVEL produces and delivers nuclear fuel for the power generating and research reactors. The fuel company supplies its product to 78 power units in Russia and in 15 countries of Europe and Asia.