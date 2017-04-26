Back to Main page
Russia’s Tvel, China’s companies sign $1bln worth contracts

Business & Economy
April 26, 21:21 UTC+3 MOSCOW
TVEL produces and delivers nuclear fuel for the power generating and research reactors
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Rosatom’s nuclear fuel company TVEL, China Nuclear Energy Industry Corporation (CNEIC) and Jiangsu Nuclear Power Corporation (JNPC) have signed a contract worth almost $1 billion, including for the supply of nuclear fuel to China and render of engineer services at the Tianwan NPP, TVEL said in a statement on Wednesday.  

"We signed a package of contracts total worth about $1 billion for the supply of Russia-made nuclear fuel, zirconium constructive elements for fuel road arrays and the rendering of engineer services for the reactors at the Tianwan NPP," the document said.

Under the contracts, TVEL will deliver zirconium constructive elements for fuel road arrays, additional batches of nuclear fuel for the Tianwan NPP’s reactor N1 and additional fuel road arrays for the second power unit, as well as the company will render engineering services for the reactors of the NPP first and second stages.

TVEL produces and delivers nuclear fuel for the power generating and research reactors. The fuel company supplies its product to 78 power units in Russia and in 15 countries of Europe and Asia.

