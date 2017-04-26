Saudi Arabia hopes for cooperation with Russia in oil sector

MOSCOW, April 26. / TASS /. Saudi Arabia counts on strategic cooperation with Russia in particular on investments and in oil sector. Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"As for the development of our relations over the past two years, we have made good progress there, especially in strengthening cooperation on investments and trade. Also I would like to note the exchange of visits of our business circles and cooperation on oil markets," the minister said, adding that the countries are counting on further develop this strategic cooperation.

Al-Jubeir also said that the political relations between the countries are based on the principles of "respect for the sovereignty of states, non-interference in internal affairs, respect for international legality, the refusal to impose values on other countries, respect for other civilizations."

"We would like other countries to be also guided by these principles," he added.

Bilateral cooperation

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said mutual understanding between Russia and Saudi Arabia on international issues and aspects of world mineral markets is growing.

According to him, regular contacts between the leaders of Russia and Saudi Arabia, Vladimir Putin and Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, determine a broad spectrum of relations between the two countries.

"It covers practically the entire spectrum of life activities of our countries, including political dialogue, relations between departments, foreign ministries, ministries dealing with economic issues, inter-parliamentary ties, humanitarian interaction," Lavrov said.

We very much appreciate our cooperation, the growing mutual understanding on many issues, not only international political issues, but also on functioning of world mineral markets," the Russian Foreign Minister said.

"I am going to cover all this in detail today, and we will pay special attention to the situation with the settlement of the Syrian conflict, which is entering a critical stage and it is important to maintain daily contacts there," the Russian Foreign Minister stressed.

King's visit to Russia

Abel bin Ahmed al-Jubeir said the King of Saudi Arabia has accepted an invitation to visit Russia.

"As for the king’s visit, an invitation has been extended," he said. "This invitation has been accepted, and we are now discussing the dates of this visit suitable for both sides."

For his part, Russia’s top diplomat recalled that during a recent visit to Riyadh by Speaker of Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Valentina Matviyenko, Saudi Arabia’s king "confirmed his desire to use Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invitation to visit Russia at a convenient time for him."