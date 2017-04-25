Back to Main page
Share of foreign shareholders in Russia’s Sberbank up to 45.6% in 2016

Business & Economy
April 25, 21:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW
A year earlier, the share of non-residents was 43.27%
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. The share of non-residents (legal entities) in the authorized capital of Russia’s largest savings bank Sberbank increased to 45.6%, in 2016, according to the bank’s report for 2016.

A year earlier, the share of non-residents was 43.27%.

Sberbank becomes most valuable Russian brand

According to the report, the share of the strategic investor (Russia’s Central Bank) in the capital of Sberbank remains unchanged - 50% plus one share.

The growing share of foreign shareholders caused a decline of the shares of Russian corporate and private investors.

The share of corporate investors declined from 2.83% to 1.5%, share of private individuals from 3.91% to 2.9%.

Sberbank was founded in 1841. Since its transformation into a joint-stock company in June 1991, 13 issues of Sberbank shares have been placed among investors (Russian and foreign individuals and legal entities). The bank’s authorized capital totals 67.76 bln rubles ($1.2 bln).

