Sberbank becomes most valuable Russian brand

Business & Economy
April 18, 15:25 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Gazprom, Lukoil, Rosneft, and retailer Magnit are among the top 5 most valuable Russian brands
MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Sberbank has become the most valuable Russian brand, press service of the Russian bank said on Tuesday citing the research of UK-based Brand Finance. The brand value of the Russian bank surged 23% over the last year to 570 bln rubles ($10.2 bln).

The credit portfolio, thoroughly managed risk and the innovative approach are Sberbank’s upsides, the research said.

According to Brand Finance, Sberbank’s bank brand ranks sixth in Europe and 24th globally.

Gazprom, Lukoil, Rosneft, and retailer Magnit are also among the top 5 most valuable Russian brands, according to Brand Finance. Their brand values showed a decline over the last year.

