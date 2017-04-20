Norilsk Nickel and Siberian University open R&D center in Siberia

Moscow scientists propose measuring nanoobjects using ultrasoundScience & Space April 20, 18:10
Russian MPs pressing for Lenin to be laid to restSociety & Culture April 20, 17:57
Putin among Time’s 100 most influential people of 2017World April 20, 17:51
No oil spills detected at Black Sea shipwreck siteWorld April 20, 17:21
Putin approves Russia's environmental safety planSociety & Culture April 20, 17:20
FIFA on 2018 Russia World Cup: Football must build bridges, not ‘solve political problems’Sport April 20, 17:13
Spring blossoms under the snow: winter blows back into EuropeSociety & Culture April 20, 17:05
Russian Baltic Fleet ships pass through English ChannelMilitary & Defense April 20, 16:45
Siberian engineers create unmatched through-the-earth communications systemScience & Space April 20, 16:25
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
KRASNOYARSK, April 20. /TASS/. The Norilsk Nickel Company and the Siberian Federal University opened on Thursday during the Krasnoyarsk Economic Forum an R&D center for training specialists for the metallurgy sector.
"The Norilsk Nickel Company, especially its Polar branch, cooperates actively with universities, including the Siberian Federal University. In 2016, 70 students took the "Professional Start" program (…), (the company - TASS) is using most advance systems, and thus it is interested in welcoming graduates who are ready specialists," Norilsk Nickel’s Director of the Polar branch Alexander Rumin said at the center’s opening ceremony.
The company’s Vice President Elena Bezdenezhnykh told TASS investments in the project made 120 million rubles (about $2 million). Besides, Norilsk Nickel and the University signed an additional agreement on cooperation in sciences and education, in training students and on additional educational programs.
The R&D center will train top qualified specialists for Norilsk Nickel and for the Siberian mining and metallurgical sector. The center will use bases of the University’s two institutes: the geology institute and the institute of non-ferrous metals and materials.
The Krasnoyarsk Economic Forum opens on Thursday and will continue working to April 22. Its main topic is Russia’s Economy: Agenda 2017-2025. TASS is the forum’s strategic information partner.