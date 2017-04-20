Back to Main page
Norilsk Nickel and Siberian University open R&D center in Siberia

Business & Economy
April 20, 16:41 UTC+3 KRASNOYARSK
1 pages in this article

KRASNOYARSK, April 20. /TASS/. The Norilsk Nickel Company and the Siberian Federal University opened on Thursday during the Krasnoyarsk Economic Forum an R&D center for training specialists for the metallurgy sector.

"The Norilsk Nickel Company, especially its Polar branch, cooperates actively with universities, including the Siberian Federal University. In 2016, 70 students took the "Professional Start" program (…), (the company - TASS) is using most advance systems, and thus it is interested in welcoming graduates who are ready specialists," Norilsk Nickel’s Director of the Polar branch Alexander Rumin said at the center’s opening ceremony.

The company’s Vice President Elena Bezdenezhnykh told TASS investments in the project made 120 million rubles (about $2 million). Besides, Norilsk Nickel and the University signed an additional agreement on cooperation in sciences and education, in training students and on additional educational programs.

The R&D center will train top qualified specialists for Norilsk Nickel and for the Siberian mining and metallurgical sector. The center will use bases of the University’s two institutes: the geology institute and the institute of non-ferrous metals and materials.

The Krasnoyarsk Economic Forum opens on Thursday and will continue working to April 22. Its main topic is Russia’s Economy: Agenda 2017-2025. TASS is the forum’s strategic information partner.

