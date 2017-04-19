Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Investment into Asian Energy Ring project estimated at $30 bln — Ministry

Business & Economy
April 19, 0:39 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Annual revenues of investing companies may range from $3 bln to $7 bln
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Investments into the project of developing the Russian segment of Russia - Japan - Korea - China Asian Energy Ring are tentatively estimated in the amount up to $30 bln, press service of the Russian Far East Development Ministry said on Tuesday citing First Deputy Minister Alexander Osipov.

"Investments into development of the Russian portion of Russia - Japan - Korea - China Asian Energy Ring are provisionally estimated as totaling up to $30 bln. Annual revenues of investing companies may range from $3 bln to $7 bln," the press service said.

Russia as a participant in this initiative has a range of indisputable advantages, Osipov said. In particular, the Far East has nearly all energy resources. The territorial location makes possible to deliver electric power to almost all major energy consumption centers by overhead power lines or subsea cables.

"Developments and justifications made by the Russian Far East Development Ministry, the Russian Ministry of Energy and power companies confirm the possibility of creating up to 10 GW of generating facilities at the first stage. This electric power can be transmitted to Japan, China, the Republic of Korea and other countries. Major consumption centers can be provided with electricity with a significant reduction in its price," Osipov said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Munitions tests for 5th generation fighter jets underway in Russia
2
North Korean ambassador warns thermonuclear war may break out anytime
3
Huge state-of-the-art Arctic military base open for viewing
4
Russia to develop anti-drone shrapnel ammunition
5
Moscow air defense troops on alert in combat readiness check
6
Russian defense ministry forms units to carry out ecological clean-up in Arctic in 2017
7
Russian Baltic Fleet warships leave for North Atlantic
TOP STORIES
Реклама