Top leaders of 28 countries to take part in Belt and Road forum in Beijing in May

BEIJING, April 18. /TASS/. Top state officials from 28 countries are expected to take part in the Belt and Road international economic forum in Beijing on May 14-15 that will focus on regional integration and collaboration between Asian countries, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday.
"The forum will be held in May," he said. "It offers an important platform for cooperation."
"The strengthening of international cooperation, a buildup of a common belt and a common road and implementation of common tasks for development will be the main topics there," Wang said. "Along with it, cooperation and mutual benefits remain the key words of the forum."
The broadening of international cooperation, expansion of the participating countries' engagement (in international processes) and innovations will be the important themes at discussions in Beijing.
Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to join the forum, too.