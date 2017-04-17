Back to Main page
IMF improves economic growth outlook for Russia

Business & Economy
April 17, 15:26 UTC+3 WASHINGTON
The IMF earlier predicted Russia's economy will grow by 1.1% in 2017
A view of the Moscow City business centre

A view of the Moscow City business centre

© Stoyan Vassev/TASS

WASHINGTON, April 17. /TASS/. The International Monetary Fund revised upward its outlook for Russia, informed sources in the Fund told TASS on Monday. The IMF now expects the Russian economy will grow by 1.4% in each of 2017 and 2018, the sources said.

Such figures are in the new forecasting and analytical report of the IMF on the status and near prospects of the global economy to be released in Washington next Tuesday.

The IMF earlier predicted Russia's economy will grow by 1.1% in 2017 and by 1.2% in 2018.

