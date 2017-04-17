IMF improves economic growth outlook for Russia

Record 2.5 mln people visit Moscow Kremlin Museums in 2016Society & Culture April 17, 16:13
WASHINGTON, April 17. /TASS/. The International Monetary Fund revised upward its outlook for Russia, informed sources in the Fund told TASS on Monday. The IMF now expects the Russian economy will grow by 1.4% in each of 2017 and 2018, the sources said.
Such figures are in the new forecasting and analytical report of the IMF on the status and near prospects of the global economy to be released in Washington next Tuesday.
The IMF earlier predicted Russia's economy will grow by 1.1% in 2017 and by 1.2% in 2018.