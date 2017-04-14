Cost of Russia's Yakutia salt plant for fuel-energy complex is about $1.8 mln

Troops in west Russia to hold firing drills with upgraded air defense missile systemsMilitary & Defense April 14, 20:47
Russian singer says she is happy over being chosen as Eurovision contestantSociety & Culture April 14, 20:19
US strike worsens prospects for Geneva talks — Assad’s adviserWorld April 14, 19:35
Russia rejects reports of Su-24 bomber deliveries to SyriaMilitary & Defense April 14, 19:34
BRICS Bank may raise funds through ruble bondsBusiness & Economy April 14, 18:19
Russian senator calls for taking possibility of US attack on North Korea seriouslyRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 14, 17:42
Russian Baltic Fleet warships leave for North AtlanticMilitary & Defense April 14, 17:26
Catholics, Orthodox Christians are allies, not rivals — Russian metropolitanSociety & Culture April 14, 17:18
Le Pen: Decision on Crimea’s reunification with Russia was its residents' 'natural desire'World April 14, 17:12
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MIRNYI (Yakutia), April 14. /TASS/. Yakutia’s authorities plan to build a factory at the biggest in the republic salt deposit to process salt so that it is used for drilling in the Arctic regions. The investment project is not finalized yet, first deputy head of the Kempendyai district Nikolai Alexandrov told TASS on Friday.
"In our district, salt is extracted since 1935, and every year at this salt deposit we produce about three tonnes of salt, which we supply for agriculture and for diamond production," the official said. "Now we plan building a small factory, which costs 100 million rubles (about $1.8 million), to process salt so that it is used in drilling of oil wells and in the food sector."
He continued, saying now oil companies have while drilling wells have to substitute salt with expensive chemical elements.
"We want our salt to be used for this purpose," he said. "The work on this project featured the Kempendyai salt plant and Yakutia’s Agency for investment development."
"We have invited Alrosa (biggest diamond producer) to be the project’s investor on mutually advantageous conditions," he said. "The business plan was presented to Alrosa’s management in early March, and we are waiting for a feedback from the company."
The Kempendyai salt deposit is near the settlement of Kempendyai. The salt plant’s capacity is about 3,000 tonnes of salt a year, where 1,000 tonnes is food salt, and 2,500 tonnes is technical. Most product, about 60%, as technical salt is supplied to local housing maintenance companies, which use it for water purification, and 30% - to the exploration and extracting companies to use in drilling. The technical salt has passed the state certification.