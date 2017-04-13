Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia's Yakutia plans inviting tourists to Arctic deposits of diamonds

Business & Economy
April 13, 19:10 UTC+3 MIRNYI
Tourists now may take the Diamond Route in the Mirnyi district, where about 14% of all diamonds in the world are produced
Share
1 pages in this article
© Yuri Smituyk/TASS

MIRNYI /Yakutia/, April 13. /TASS/. Yakutia’s authorities want to open for tourists the Arctic deposits of diamonds, thus making new tourist routes in the Mirnyi district, head of the local administration Rishat Yuzmukhametov told TASS on Thursday.

"We want to focus on development of industrial tourism," he said. "We are trying to get on the federal special program, but, unfortunately, as yet we could not succeed, as some of the factories have restricted access, while only 15 years ago even coming here was not possible."

Read also
Putin urges to preserve Arctic as territory of dialogue

The local authorities want to open for tourists the Arctic deposits of diamonds, he continued. "The direction of tourism is something new for us, and we want to open this page in history of the Mirnyi district - the Russian center of diamond production," he said. "Unfortunately, it is complicated now to show to tourists the nine open-cuts, where diamonds are extracted, because of the severe climate and complicated logistics, but all problems can be solved, and we are working on them."

Tourists now may take the Diamond Route, the district’s head continued. "We invite tourists to take this route once a year - in September. Investors, interested in visiting Yakutia and its diamond plants, come here by chartered flights. For example, they go to see the shop, where diamonds are graded, then they see the Mir open pit, take a tour of the Mirnyi city and then go to Yakutsk, where they participate in the auction of diamonds."

The Mirnyi district is located in Yakutia’s western part and it is considered to be the Russian center of diamond production, where about 14% of all diamonds in the world are produced. The district has mining-industrial hubs, working in diamond extraction, in production of oil and natural gas, production of electricity and construction materials.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Arctic today
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Supreme Court to continue hearings on Jehovah's Witnesses ban
2
Jehovah’s Witnesses former members tell court they were subjected to ‘total control’
3
Hundreds poisoned in US-led coalition’s strike on IS depot in Deir ez-Zor
4
Russia to develop first prototype of next-generation strategic bomber by early 2020s
5
Lavrov doubtful talks with Tillerson will show any results soon
6
Everything you need to know about Jehovah’s Witnesses
7
Kremlin: Putin outlined causes of worsening Russia-US ties at meeting with Tillerson
TOP STORIES
Реклама