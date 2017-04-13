Back to Main page
Russia-Tajikistan talks on air service suspended

Business & Economy
April 13, 17:13 UTC+3
The talks on air service between Russia and Tajikistan will be resumed on April 22
MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. The talks on air service between Russia and Tajikistan have been suspended and will be resumed on April 22, Deputy Transport Minister Valery Okulov said Thursday.

"I’ve been informed that they’re taking a 10-day break," he said.

