Russian billionaire Usmanov explains presence of several parties in real estate deal

Business & Economy
April 12, 19:11 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Russian businessman Alisher Usmanov has denied bribe accusations
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. Complexity of the real exchange swap deal made by Russian businessman Alisher Usmanov is explained by presence of several parties in it and the deal was completed at several stages, press service of the businessman said on Wednesday in its statement circulated in response to new accusations made by opposition activist Alexei Navalny.

Alexei Navalny
Russian billionaire Usmanov to sue opposition activist Navalny

Usmanov denied bribe accusations in an earlier interview with business newspaper Vedomosti and said the real estate transaction in the Moscow Region was a commercial one. As the businessman said, his sister Gulbakhor earlier lived on that land site but she expressed her wish to live closer to him. At her request, Usmanov exchanged the plot of land together with a ready-made house in the village of Znamenskoye for another land site in the village of Uspenskoye close to the businessman’s house. The land site in the Uspenskoye village earlier belonged to the SotsGosProyekt Foundation.

"Despite explanations given by Alisher Usmanov in the interview with Vedomosti newspaper and information published in the same newspaper issue, Navalny continues repeating dumb things already stated before," the press service said.

The Fund for Struggle with Corruption led by Navalny published an article at the beginning of March claiming Ilya Yeliseyev, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev’s college mate, and the Sotsgosproyekt fund relate to him received a land plot and a house worth 5 billion rubles ($ 89.3 million) in the village of Znamenskoye in the elitist northwestern suburbs of Moscow.

"Mr. Navalny is fond of publishing nice pictures and topographic shot but is highly inattentive in reading documents. He again demonstrates lack of competence and tendency to lie or simply there are problems with vision," Usmanov’s press service said.

Usmanov is the biggest shareholder of USM Holding Company, which controls Metalloinvest metals giant, MegaFon cell phone operator and the Mail.ru Internet Company.

The businessman also owns large stakes in UTV Holding and CTC Media, and also the Kommersant publishing house and over 30% of shares of English FC Arsenal. Usmanov is also actively investing in foreign hi-tech assets, such as Xiaomi, Uber, JD and others.

