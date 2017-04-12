Businessman Usmanov does not participate in activities of his media assets

MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. Businessman Alisher Usmanov prefers not to interfere in the activities of his media assets, he said in an interview with Vedomosti.

"I can say one thing - I do not impose any censorship. It is not my policy, and I do participate in the activities of my media assets at all," Usmanov said.

Usmanov recalled the time when he criticized Vlast magazine regarding the story published in 2011.

"By the way, the editor who was dismissed at the time is working again in Kommersant, not because it was political censorship or a personal conflict, but a response to ethically inadmissible style and tone. I expect the employees to respect high cultural standards, rather than unified political views," Usmanov said.

The editor-in-chief of Vlast Maxim Kovalsky headed the magazine from 1999 to 2011. The general director of the publishing house Kommersant, Demyan Kudryavtsev, at the time explained the resignation of Kovalsky and several other employees of the holding by violating the "standards of professional journalism" in preparation of the last issue of the magazine.