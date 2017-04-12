Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Businessman Usmanov does not participate in activities of his media assets

Business & Economy
April 12, 12:09 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Usmanov has recalled the time when he criticized Vlast magazine regarding the story published in 2011
Share
1 pages in this article
Russian businessman Alisher Usmanov

Russian businessman Alisher Usmanov

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. Businessman Alisher Usmanov prefers not to interfere in the activities of his media assets, he said in an interview with Vedomosti.

Read also
Alisher Usmanov
Russian tycoon Usmanov to sue opposition figure Navalny for libel

"I can say one thing - I do not impose any censorship. It is not my policy, and I do participate in the activities of my media assets at all," Usmanov said.

Usmanov recalled the time when he criticized Vlast magazine regarding the story published in 2011.

"By the way, the editor who was dismissed at the time is working again in Kommersant, not because it was political censorship or a personal conflict, but a response to ethically inadmissible style and tone. I expect the employees to respect high cultural standards, rather than unified political views," Usmanov said.

The editor-in-chief of Vlast Maxim Kovalsky headed the magazine from 1999 to 2011. The general director of the publishing house Kommersant, Demyan Kudryavtsev, at the time explained the resignation of Kovalsky and several other employees of the holding by violating the "standards of professional journalism" in preparation of the last issue of the magazine.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
12
Record-breaking KAMAZ trucks
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Supreme Court to continue hearings on Jehovah's Witnesses ban
2
Kremlin dismisses calls on Russia to distance itself from Assad as absurd
3
Putin says chemical weapons incident in Syria’s Idlib could be a provocation
4
Moscow urges to prevent new US strikes on Syria
5
Putin may receive Lavrov, Tillerson — Kremlin
6
Everything you need to know about Jehovah’s Witnesses
7
UN experts voice concern over possible ban on Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia
TOP STORIES
Реклама