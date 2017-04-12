Businessman Usmanov does not participate in activities of his media assets

Press review: Tillerson talks North Korea with Moscow and EU seeks neutral meeting groundPress Review April 12, 13:00
Almost half of foreign Islamic State militants are from CIS countriesRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 12, 12:48
Kremlin dismisses calls on Russia to distance itself from Assad as absurdRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 12, 12:47
Putin says chemical weapons incident in Syria’s Idlib could be a provocationRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 12, 12:38
Moscow urges to prevent new US strikes on SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 12, 12:19
Businessman Usmanov does not participate in activities of his media assetsBusiness & Economy April 12, 12:09
Russian Foreign Ministry: US policy towards Syria remains enigmaticRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 12, 11:26
Putin vows he won’t allow color revolutions in RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 12, 11:24
Nearly 20 aviation and 40 air defense units protect CIS airspaceMilitary & Defense April 12, 11:05
MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. Businessman Alisher Usmanov prefers not to interfere in the activities of his media assets, he said in an interview with Vedomosti.
"I can say one thing - I do not impose any censorship. It is not my policy, and I do participate in the activities of my media assets at all," Usmanov said.
Usmanov recalled the time when he criticized Vlast magazine regarding the story published in 2011.
"By the way, the editor who was dismissed at the time is working again in Kommersant, not because it was political censorship or a personal conflict, but a response to ethically inadmissible style and tone. I expect the employees to respect high cultural standards, rather than unified political views," Usmanov said.
The editor-in-chief of Vlast Maxim Kovalsky headed the magazine from 1999 to 2011. The general director of the publishing house Kommersant, Demyan Kudryavtsev, at the time explained the resignation of Kovalsky and several other employees of the holding by violating the "standards of professional journalism" in preparation of the last issue of the magazine.