Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin awards orders to management of QIA, Glencore and Intesa

Business & Economy
April 10, 15:45 UTC+3
The companies took part in the deal on privatization of the stake in Russian oil and gas giant Rosneft
Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on conferral of state orders, the Order of Friendship and the Order of Honor in particular, to senior executives of the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), Glencore and Intesa. The decree of the head of state was published on the official web portal of legal information.

Above-mentioned companies took part in the deal on privatization of the stake in Russian oil and gas major Rosneft.

Read also
Peskov says top-notch lawyers hammered out Rosneft’s privatization deal

The Order of Friendship was awarded to Chief Executive of the Qatar Investment Authority Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Thani, Chief Executive Officer of Glencore International Ivan Glasenberg, Chief Executive Officer of Intesa Sanpaolo banking group Carlo Messina, President of Banca IMI Gaetano Micciche and President of Cifal Gilles Remy. Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Bank Intesa AO Antonio Fallico received the Order of Honor. The presidential decree noted that awards are given "for great contribution into strengthening of cooperation with Russia."

In early January 2017, oil trader Glencore and the Qatar Investment Authority closed the deal to buy 19.5% of Rosneft shares. Earlier, the consortium signed an agreement to buy 19.5% of Rosneft shares for 692 bln rubles ($12.1 bln). The Russian budget has received 710.8 bln rubles ($12.4 bln) from privatization, including 18 bln rubles ($314.6 mln) from additional dividends of Rosneftegaz, which were secured by a modified dividend policy approved by Rosneft's Board of Directors in preparation for the company’s privatization.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
Rosneft
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
12
Record-breaking KAMAZ trucks
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian airlines’ charter flights to Turkey may be suspended — source
2
Russia’s Northern Fleet launches large-scale combat readiness drills
3
Russian, Turkish top diplomats stress need for joint work on Syrian settlement
4
Russia’s space agency considers exporting rocket engines
5
Air defense systems on standby to protect Russian skies
6
Syria unable to repel US air strike at Shayrat airbase — Russian expert
7
World’s biggest sailing ship Sedov changes home port
TOP STORIES
Реклама