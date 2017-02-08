Russian, Georgian diplomats discuss prospects for two countries’ bilateral trade

Russian, US representatives discuss actions under memorandum on safe flights in SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 08, 21:00
TBILISI, February 8. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin and Georgian Prime Minister’s Special Envoy for Relations with Russia Zurab Abashidze focused on prospects for trade and economic cooperation between the two countries at a next round of talks held in Prague on Tuesday, the Georgian government said in a statement published on Wednesday.
"The sides summed up the results of trade and economic relations between Georgia and Russia in 2016 and viewed prospects for their development in 2017," the statement said. "At the meeting, Abashidze and Karasin pointed out that since the start of the Georgian-Russian dialog in 2013 the goods $850 mln worth have been exported from Georgia to the Russian market."
They also noted "progress in the context of air and overland haulage and a considerable increase in the number of Russian tourists."
The government pointed out that "at Russia’s request work has been underway to ease visa restrictions for Georgian citizens travelling into Russia."