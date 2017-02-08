Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian, Georgian diplomats discuss prospects for two countries’ bilateral trade

Business & Economy
February 08, 21:03 UTC+3 TBILISI
The sides noted progress in the context of air and overland haulage and a considerable increase in the number of Russian tourists
Share
1 pages in this article

Read also
Georgian Prime Minister Georgy Kvirikashvili
Georgia calls for easing tensions in relations with Russia — PM

TBILISI, February 8. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin and Georgian Prime Minister’s Special Envoy for Relations with Russia Zurab Abashidze focused on prospects for trade and economic cooperation between the two countries at a next round of talks held in Prague on Tuesday, the Georgian government said in a statement published on Wednesday.

"The sides summed up the results of trade and economic relations between Georgia and Russia in 2016 and viewed prospects for their development in 2017," the statement said. "At the meeting, Abashidze and Karasin pointed out that since the start of the Georgian-Russian dialog in 2013 the goods $850 mln worth have been exported from Georgia to the Russian market."

They also noted "progress in the context of air and overland haulage and a considerable increase in the number of Russian tourists."

The government pointed out that "at Russia’s request work has been underway to ease visa restrictions for Georgian citizens travelling into Russia."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Record-breaking KAMAZ trucks
3
Russian, French scientists study permafrost lakes in Arctic
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s General Staff chief checks Moscow air defense readiness to repel enemy strikes
2
Russia will use Iran's airbase to fight terrorists if necessary, envoy says
3
Russian, US representatives discuss actions under memorandum on safe flights in Syria
4
Keanu Reeves may star in Russian movie based on Swedish writer’s novel
5
Madrid Open tennis tournament organizers grant wildcard for Sharapova
6
Russian senior diplomat discusses preparations for Geneva talks with Syria’s ambassador
7
Estonian intelligence service says armed conflict between NATO, Russia unlikely
TOP STORIES
Реклама