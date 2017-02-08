Putin, Volkswagen Group CEO discuss company’s prospects in Russia

CEO of Volkswagen Group Matthias Muller and Russian President Vladimir Putin during the meeting in Kremlin on February 8 © Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin has discussed with CEO of Volkswagen Group Matthias Muller the prospects of the company’s operation in Russia. The meeting took place in Kremlin on Wednesday.

"We are happy that your business is doing well in general, although we understand that there are certain difficulties with the implementation. That is why we are always ready to discuss the current issues to help you continue to grow on our market," Putin told Muller.

He recalled that the history of Russia's relations with Volkswagen began in 1993.

"Now, the volume of investments and sales is quite considerable - 11% of car sales on our market," Putin said.

The President added that about 10% of Volkswagen’s products that are made in Russia are sold outside the country.

"Volkswagen also enjoys benefits the Russian government offers and these benefits also provide for a considerable amount of sales," Putin said.

In his turn, Muller noted that the volume of the company’s investments amounts to more than 1.85 bln euros.

"We are happy with our cooperation, we are pleased to have an opportunity to communicate today, to discuss the development of the automotive industry in Russia, the overall industrial development in the Russian Federation. We are also pleased to provide our support to the Russian party in order to jointly and successfully develop our relations," Muller said.