Russia’s Industry Ministry ready to sign special investment contract with Mercedes

Defense Ministry refutes reports about Russia's airstrikes on IdlibRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 07, 15:26
Swiss-based lawyers to defend interests of Russia’s banned skiers in CASSport February 07, 15:25
Russia’s Industry Ministry ready to sign special investment contract with MercedesBusiness & Economy February 07, 15:01
IBF set to exclude Russian boxer Povetkin from its rating lists over doping abuseSport February 07, 14:57
Russian diplomat believes sanctions will not force North Korea to give up nuclear programRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 07, 14:39
THAAD in South Korea poses direct threat to Russian security, ambassador saysRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 07, 14:20
Putin, Merkel call for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine — KremlinRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 07, 14:07
Kremlin dismisses Fox News anchor’s remarks on Putin as 'no big deal'Russian Politics & Diplomacy February 07, 13:57
Lawyer claims US never formally requested to extradite SnowdenWorld February 07, 13:49
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Russian Ministry of Industry is ready to sign a special investment contract with Mercedes focused on production of vehicles in Russia and is waiting for an initiative from the producer, minister Denis Manturov said on Tuesday.
"The contract [with Mercedes - TASS] has not yet been signed but all the decisions were made. We assume colleagues themselves should be interested in this decision in the first instance. We assume they will put forward a signing initiative shortly and are ready for it," Manturov said.