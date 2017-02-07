Back to Main page
Russia’s Industry Ministry ready to sign special investment contract with Mercedes

Business & Economy
February 07, 15:01 UTC+3
The contract with Mercedes has not yet been signed but all the decisions have been made, Russian Minister of Industry Denis Manturov said
MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Russian Ministry of Industry is ready to sign a special investment contract with Mercedes focused on production of vehicles in Russia and is waiting for an initiative from the producer, minister Denis Manturov said on Tuesday.

"The contract [with Mercedes - TASS] has not yet been signed but all the decisions were made. We assume colleagues themselves should be interested in this decision in the first instance. We assume they will put forward a signing initiative shortly and are ready for it," Manturov said.

