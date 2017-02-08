Back to Main page
Russia and Iran to sign agreement on visa-free travel for tourist groups

Business & Economy
February 08, 17:34 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The agreement will be signed during the visit of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to Moscow in March
© AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Russia and Iran will sign an agreement on visa-free travel for tourist groups, Russian Ambassador to Iran Levan Dzhagaryan said in an interview with TASS.

The agreement will be signed during the visit of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to Moscow in March, he said.

According to Dzhagaryan, the agreement provides for visa-free trips for citizens of the two countries as part of tour groups (from 5 to 50 people).

"We believe this agreement is particularly important because it will significantly increase the flow of tourists both from Iran to Russia, and vice versa," the ambassador said.

During the coming visit of President Rouhani to Moscow the parties will discuss the main aspects of bilateral relations in political and trade-economic areas, the ambassador said.

"Interaction on most pressing regional issues, such as the situation in Syria and Afghanistan, the Caspian issues, the Karabakh conflict will also be in focus of the talks," the diplomat said.

