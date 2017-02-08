Novatek: Chinese partners may joint Arctic LNG-2 project

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Partners from China may participate in Arctic LNG-2 project, Russian businessman and member of Novatek Board of Directors Gennady Timchenko said on Wednesday.

"Doors are open for any companies," Timchenko said responding to the question concerning potential engagement of China partners in the project.

Capital expenditures in the Arctic LNG-2 project would be about $10 bln, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Novatek Denis Khramov said last November.