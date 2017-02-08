Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Novatek: Chinese partners may joint Arctic LNG-2 project

Business & Economy
February 08, 15:31 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

Read also
Novatek CEO: LNG market to double in 15 years

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Partners from China may participate in Arctic LNG-2 project, Russian businessman and member of Novatek Board of Directors Gennady Timchenko said on Wednesday.

"Doors are open for any companies," Timchenko said responding to the question concerning potential engagement of China partners in the project.

Capital expenditures in the Arctic LNG-2 project would be about $10 bln, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Novatek Denis Khramov said last November.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Record-breaking KAMAZ trucks
3
Russian, French scientists study permafrost lakes in Arctic
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Defense Ministry reveals details of Aerospace Force’s snap check
2
Warships of Russia’s naval task force return home after Syrian mission
3
Putin awards prizes in innovation to young Russian scientists
4
Press review: Kiev mulls imposing martial law in Donbass and UN Syria envoy may resign
5
Russia’s military hardware exports yield $15 bln for state coffers — PM
6
Novatek: Chinese partners may joint Arctic LNG-2 project
7
Kremlin ready to wait until 2023 for Fox News journalist apologies
TOP STORIES
Реклама