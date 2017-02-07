China is among Russia’s top priority partners in media sphere — ministry

Defense Ministry refutes reports about Russia's airstrikes on IdlibRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 07, 15:26
MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. China is among top priority partners of Russia from the standpoint of business interests in media sphere, Deputy Telecom Minister Alexei Volin said on Tuesday at CSTB Forum.
"We definitely understand China is among the most important partners for us in terms of our business interests in the media sphere," Volin said. "We are fully aware the Ukrainian market has been closed for us and we merely have to look for additional ways of content selling at present, and the state of affairs with China is very good," the official said.
"We believe movies, serials, distribution, joint production and software are of higher priority and sufficiently beneficial for the Russian business," Volin said. The China market is "good and interesting," he added.
At the same time, China "is a challenging partner requiring high patience and systemic work," the deputy minister said. "Our practice shows it takes somewhat up to two years from first contacts to signature of agreements and contracts," Volin added.