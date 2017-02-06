Russia's Kamaz approves program of bonds for 15 years

Six Ukrainians charged in absentia over attacks on Russia’s embassy in KievRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 06, 10:09
MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. The Board of Directors of Russian truck maker Kamaz has approved the program of exchange traded bonds worth up to 30 bln rubles ($51 mln), the company said in a statement,
The bonds’ maturity period is 15 years.
The securities will be placed via public offering.
Kamaz is the leading manufacturer of heavy trucks in Russia, which produces more than 40 models of trucks and trailers, buses, tractors, engines, power units.
Kamaz incorporates 11 major automotive manufacturing plants and auxiliary units.