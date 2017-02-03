Russia’s Central Bank keeps key rate at 10% for third time in a row

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. The board of directors of Russia’s Central Bank decided to keep the key rate at 10% per annum at its first board meeting in 2017 on Friday.

Inflation performance has been generally in line with the forecast, the regulator said in a press release. Meanwhile, risks remain that inflation will be above the target level of 4% in 2017, though inflation risks are abating on a mid-term horizon, the report said.

"Given the internal and external developments, the Bank of Russia’s capability to cut its key rate in the first half of 2017 has diminished," the regulator said.

The next meeting of the Central Bank’s board to review the key rate is scheduled for March 24, 2017.

On GDP growth

The Bank of Russia expects positive growth of the national GDP in 2017 but with a low rate, the regulator said.

"GDP is expected to grow as of 2017 year-end but economic growth rates will be low. Structural transformations and time are needed to develop and reinforce positive trends," the Central Bank said.

On annual inflation

Annual inflation is to slow down to the 4% target by late 2017 and hold close to this level in the sequel, Russia’s Central Bank said.

The regulator also noted that risks remain that inflation will be above the target level of 4% in 2017; having said that, inflation risks are abating on a mid-term horizon.

The Bank of Russia believes the monetary policy should be maintained as moderately tough for steady contraction of inflation.

"In order to maintain the propensity to save and anchor sustainable inflation slowdown driven by demand-side restrictions, monetary conditions should remain moderately tight," the Central Bank said.

This will also contribute to ongoing decline in investment expectations of population and business, the regulator said.

Positive real interest rates will be maintained at a level ensuring the demand for loans not entailing higher investment pressure and keeping incentives for saving, the Bank of Russia said.

On purchases of foreign currency

The launch of the Finance Ministry-conducted purchases of foreign currency on the domestic forex market is among short-term inflation risks, Russia's Central Bank said.

"External political and economic uncertainty remains elevated, which may negatively affect expectations as regards exchange rate and inflation. Maintenance of moderately tight monetary conditions will constrain inflation risks, including the short-term ones, coming from the launch of the Finance Ministry-conducted purchase of foreign currency in the FX market," the report said.