Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s GDP growth in 2017 may be two times above formal outlook

Business & Economy
December 28, 19:56 UTC+3
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Russia’s GDP growth in 2017 may be twice higher than officially projected 0.6%, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV Channel.

"Growth rates of the Russian economy are not lower than world’s ones. GDP growth rate in our forecast is 0.6% in 2017. We believe this figure may be almost twice higher - about 1-1.2%, fairly feasible rates of economic growth," Siluanov said. 

No serious ruble rate fluctuations should be expected next year, Siluanov stressed. 

Read also
Putin predicts 2016 inflation will be lowest in 25 years in Russia

"Everything will depend on the change in US Federal Reserve rate dynamics but we do not expect any serious changes and fluctuations of our currency, since no dramatic changes of the US Federal Reserve rates are projected in current forecasts," the minister said. 

"If it were not for the decision to repay debts on the loans the enterprises of the defense complex has taken, we would have over-fulfilled the objective (on budget deficit of 3% of GDP - TASS). If it was not for the recent decision on the amendments to the law on the budget obliging us to repay all outstanding loans of the defense sector enterprises (about 800 billion rubles of additional funds were spent on it) the deficit would have been 2.7% of GDP," the finance minister explained.

At the same time the Finance Minister said that the growth of Russia's GDP in 2017 may be twice as high as the official forecast of 0.6%.

Inflation in Russia may amount to 5.5% in 2016, in particular thanks to a good harvest:

"This year we see that the harvest is good and we see that this factor has affected the decline in prices on consumption market. Good harvest is one the key reasons that the anticipated inflation will be 5.5% not 5.8%," the minister has noted. 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Companies
Finance Ministry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
18
Russian Arctic, the history of exploration
6
Sales of iPhone 7 officially start in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat says entire world 'disgusted by Obama administration's foreign policy'
2
Hollywood star Mickey Rourke may hold boxing bout in Russia next year
3
New eye witnesses of Tu-154 crash questioned
4
Russia sees US decision to supply MANPADS to militants in Syria as 'hostile move'
5
Pantsir-S1 air defense systems arrive in West Siberia
6
Lavrov warns Kerry against bringing US’ domestic agenda to UN SC
7
UN chief praises Russia's role in assuring international peace and security
TOP STORIES
Реклама