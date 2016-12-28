Russia’s GDP growth in 2017 may be two times above formal outlook

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Russia’s GDP growth in 2017 may be twice higher than officially projected 0.6%, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV Channel.

"Growth rates of the Russian economy are not lower than world’s ones. GDP growth rate in our forecast is 0.6% in 2017. We believe this figure may be almost twice higher - about 1-1.2%, fairly feasible rates of economic growth," Siluanov said.

No serious ruble rate fluctuations should be expected next year, Siluanov stressed.

"Everything will depend on the change in US Federal Reserve rate dynamics but we do not expect any serious changes and fluctuations of our currency, since no dramatic changes of the US Federal Reserve rates are projected in current forecasts," the minister said.

"If it were not for the decision to repay debts on the loans the enterprises of the defense complex has taken, we would have over-fulfilled the objective (on budget deficit of 3% of GDP - TASS). If it was not for the recent decision on the amendments to the law on the budget obliging us to repay all outstanding loans of the defense sector enterprises (about 800 billion rubles of additional funds were spent on it) the deficit would have been 2.7% of GDP," the finance minister explained.

Inflation in Russia may amount to 5.5% in 2016, in particular thanks to a good harvest:

"This year we see that the harvest is good and we see that this factor has affected the decline in prices on consumption market. Good harvest is one the key reasons that the anticipated inflation will be 5.5% not 5.8%," the minister has noted.