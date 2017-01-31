Russia’s Industry Ministry to help Zara in accelerating localization in Russia

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Russian Ministry of Industry will help Spanish retailer Zara to speed up localization of production in Russia, Deputy Minister Viktor Evtukhov said on Tuesday at the meeting in the ministry.

"We agreed to set up a project team in cooperation with Zara employees and to help in finding reliable Russian partners, which will make possible to perform accelerated localization of production for items represented in Zara chain in Russia," the official said.

Furthermore, an opportunity to produce Zara stock keeping units particularly for Russia "subject to traditions, taste preferences, climatic specificities and growing confidence of buyers in goods produced in our country" was discussed at the meeting, Evtukhov said.

Proactive negotiations with Russian companies regarding the opportunity to place retailer’s orders started last year, the deputy minister said. "I regret saying that not all Russian producers are ready to work with such major customers in terms of production because of certain objective reasons. Nevertheless, large-scale contracts have already been made with Russia’s TDL Textile on home textile; pre-contract negotiations with one of the largest Russian clothes producers are underway," Evtukhov added.