McDonald's developing online food ordering service in Russia

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. McDonald’s is working on creation of an online food ordering service in Russia, president of the Russian division of the corporation Khamzat Khasbulatov told TASS on Tuesday.

"We are engaged in development of an online trading project and a mobile application for food ordering. The world is changing quickly and we should be in line with these changes," the top manager said.

The company is viewing all the possible scenarios, including delivery of the order or customer pickup from the sales outlet. However, it’s early to speak about the project launch timeframe, Khasbulatov said.

McDonald's also intends to promote opening of restaurants in major transport installations - railway junctions and airports, Khasbulatov said. Restaurants will be opened there by its partner Rosinter restaurant holding, he added.