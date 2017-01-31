McDonald's may cut new restaurant opening in Russia by third in 2017

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. McDonald’s may reduce the like-for-like new restaurant openings in Russia by almost a third in 2017, McDonald’s president of the Russian division Khamzat Khasbulatov said at the press conference on Tuesday.

The company opened 73 outlets in Russia in 2016, mainly in regions of its presence. At the same time, new cities joined the network - Tomsk, Kemerovo, Pskov and Barnaul, Khasbulatov said.

"We will open about 50 restaurants this year," the top manager said. The year of 2017 "will be challenging" just as two previous ones, he added. This is related to the recession, ruble volatility and continuing stagnation of the eating-out market. However, the pool of loyal clients continues growing for the brand and the company sees opportunities for growth in Russia, Khasbulatov added.

"We do not plan to do so [to curtain the investment program - TASS]. We plan to continue development and attract more and more visitors," the top manager said.